Games with Gold, December 2021: from The Escapists 2 to Orcs Must Die

As the release calendar on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One heats up, with the launch of Halo Infinite in early December, shortly after Forza Horizon 5, the Games with Gold they continue with their seraphic calm to propose us also a December 2021 some games from the past of some interest, selected on the basis of inscrutable logic by Microsoft. In this case, the quality of the individual titles is not discussed, if anything, the problem is the amount of time that has passed since their original release, which makes them objectively old and probably already played by those interested in the respective genres or series of reference, but for all the others are very interesting games that can easily deserve the download, also considering the particularities of each one. Even in this case, these are rather small productions but which were very popular at the time of the launch, which is why we should not underestimate them in this free offer for December, despite the fact that there is currently much more to to stay behind, also waiting to know the upcoming releases scheduled in the Xbox Game Pass program. The scheme is always the same: two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games, all obviously playable also on Xbox Series X | S but there are still no properly next gen titles among the Games with Gold proposals and there will probably be more to wait. a little before you can see them, given the trend. Furthermore, we remind you that Kingdom Two Crowns, belonging to the November 2021 games, is still available until mid-December.

The Escapists 2 – From 1st to 31st December The Escapists 2, a scene from the game that shows the prisons from above After the unexpected success of the first chapter, Moldy Toof Studios continued to expand and enrich the concept of its “convict simulation” with The Escapists 2, a sequel that looks like a linear evolution of the first chapter, proposing its structure and general style with various additions and new game situations. The concept is the same: it is a question of controlling a prisoner within various types of possible prisons, choosing how to act within this situation to try to escape in some way. Compared to the first chapter, The Escapists 2 has introduced important elements such as a sort of crafting that allows you to create objects useful for escape, for the fight against guards and other threats or to confuse security and adopt a stealth-style strategy. When you are caught, you end up in isolation and basically start from scratch, in a sort of roguelike dynamic. The novelties also include different types of prison, vehicles and varied environments, including some in a futuristic style, in addition to the collaborative action that allows the construction of a team of three people, each specialized in a specific area, in order to develop escape plans. even more complex, also addressing peculiar threats within specific different environments. To find out more, we refer you to the review of The Escapists 2, published on these pages when the game is released.

Tropico 5: Penultimate Edition – From December 16th to January 15th Tropico 5, a screenshot showing the expanding city-state With Tropico 6 long included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, the introduction of Tropico 5: Penultimate Edition it might be a bit superfluous for Ultimate subscribers, who find themselves a sort of overlap on the two games, but the possibility of an additional free download is never refused. On the other hand, Tropico 5 also stages a very interesting story, although it is still a pure strategic / management one in terms of gameplay. The basic concept sees us building, expanding and strengthening the State of Tropico under a sort of dictatorship by a dynasty of presidents, starting from the 1700s to get to the contemporary age, dealing with practically every aspect of local and international government: construction of structures and management of these, control of the economy and relations with other states. All this, however, is set within a narrative framework of considerable complexity, which sees Tropico inserted within an alternative version of the Cold War until it becomes an integral part of the nuclear arms race, suddenly becoming the needle of the balance in the struggle between the US and the Soviet bloc. The peculiarity of the series, which is also found in Tropico 5, however, is the irony and political sarcasm that characterizes the entire gaming experience, as also referred to in our review. Note that the Penultimate Edition also includes the expansions The Big Cheese and Hostile Takeover.

Orcs Must Die! – From 1 to 15 December Orc Must Die! Direct action against the orcs and strategy staged in this picture Orc Must Die! It represented the start of a small series of notable success by Robot Entertainment, at the time of the first Xbox 360 exclusive chapter as it was developed specifically for the Xbox Live Arcade platform, a real forge of indie games when the sector was still basically just starting out on consoles. It is a game that mixes action elements with others that in effect recall the strategic declination of Tower Defense, released just at the time when this type of game was being enriched and expanding in an impressive way, going to invade first the mobile platforms and then consoles and the PC with a great deal of different ideas. Among the many, Orcs Must Die! It was probably one of the most original, managing to optimally mix elements from third-person action and strategic features, staging a classic fantasy situation but with a decidedly cartoonish and fun air. As the title clearly says, the aim of the game is to repel the hordes of orcs who try to invade the kingdom with their armies made up of different types of units of different power: to do this, in addition to acting directly with the protagonist, using weapons, physical attacks and magic, it is necessary to place traps and defensive systems to stop the advance of the enemies, effectively alternating thestrategic approach with the more action one.