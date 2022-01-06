Games with Gold, January 2022: from NeuroVoider to Radiant Silvergun

A new year begins but little or nothing changes in the style of Games with Gold, which continue more or less on the same line we have been accustomed to for several months now, as we see in this case with the January 2022 free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. We know well that for some time now the service has not really offered games of the highest level, but in its extreme eclecticism it is also difficult to consider it predictable and in many respects it has become interesting precisely due to the fact of going to propose games that certainly go beyond any predictions. Even the possibility of wandering in the various videogame eras thanks to backward compatibility is a sort of extra gear, something demonstrated also in this month with the proposal of at least one game that can be considered a real immortal classic. So it is true that Games with Gold have over time become a sort of legacy of the past on which Microsoft seems to be practically no longer betting, but precisely this being outside any logic of the current market can be considered almost a strength, at this point. Or at least, we can see it that way to make the matter more interesting. We also remind you that Tropico 6, belonging to the Games with Gold games of December 2021, is still available until January 15.

NeuroVoider – From 1st to 31st January NeuroVoider takes the classic features of the twin stick shooter and adds RPG elements to it Among the most popular genres in the indie field, between roguelike and metroidvania, the twin-stick shooters continue to be a remarkable test bed for experimenting more or less new game ideas and various experimental hybridizations. NeuroVoider falls precisely in this area: it is a shooter with RPG elements focused on the double stick control system for the control of the character and the direction of fire, characterized by the typical shot from above and by the pixelated 2D graphics, that is all the standard elements of this type of production. It is not really a first-fruits, having originally been released in 2017, but it remains a very interesting game also thanks to its particular somewhat ironic sci-fi setting and the tight pace of the game. Also in this case, the maximum fun is reached with the cooperative multiplayer, which allows up to four players in an offline game, making it a particularly valuable title to keep in the archive and extract if necessary, when the right conditions are met.

Aground – From January 16th to February 15th Aground looks like a sort of Terraria but with the particularity of the progression of time periods Let’s continue with the 2D pixel style with Aground, but in this case the atmosphere and type of game are completely changed, given that the title Fancy Fish is an adventure with truly very peculiar survival elements. To get an idea, it could be compared to Terraria, but its style is decidedly different and its progression is based on very characteristic elements: in addition to simple exploration and survival, in Aground we also witness a general evolution of the setting that leads to substantial transformations of the scenario, of the characters and of the very characteristics of the gameplay, with the progress of time. Continuing the game through different eras, which involve access to new technologies, structures and game mechanics: in this way, all the dynamics of exploration, research and crafting are enriched over time with further possibilities and changes to the standard dynamics. Aground came out about a year ago and didn’t get much talk about it, but it received a great welcome from the community of players, which continues to populate the title in question also given the openness that characterizes it and the different possibilities. of evolution and development of events.

Radiant Silvergun – January 1st to 15th Radiant Silvergun is a true classic of vertical scrolling shooters It is easy to consider Radiant Silvergun the game by far the most interesting of this release, but the vision, we admit, could be tainted by the morbid attachment that the writer feels for the videogame 90s. In any case, it is certainly a real classic, so the download is practically mandatory: whether you are a lover of the shooter genre or absolutely denied in the field (or even both things together, as often happens), this is a game to have and to try, perhaps applying and training over a rather long period of time to be able to master it in full, as often happens for Treasure games, which are always real pearls. Originally released in 1998 on arcade in Japan and later on Sega Saturn, Radiant Silvergun is a classic shooter with 2D structure and vertical scrolling 3D graphics, which is characterized by a particular system of chaining scores and power-ups based on colors . A concept that will also be used in the well-known Ikaruga, but which in this case appears more complex and profound, making it a challenging shoot’em up to “study” in order to be metabolized. It is a precious game that deserves to be downloaded and tried by everyone: the version here is the one reworked for Xbox 360, released in 2011 and working in backward compatibility.