GameStop celebrates Christmas with the new December flyer: here are the best offers

On the occasion of Christmas, GameStop presents the new flyer with many offers and promotions on consoles, video games, accessories, gadgets, merchandising, board and card games, with discounts to save and many ideas for Christmas gifts.

Before moving on to analyze the offers of the Christmas flyer, we remind you that the GameStop Advent Calendar returns this year with new offers every day until December 24, valid online and in stores.

Let’s start as usual with the GameStop PlayStation offers: by purchasing PS5 Standard or PS5 Digital you will get a month’s subscription to the PlayStation Now service as a gift, discounts also on PlayStation 4 with PS4 Slim, The Division 2 and the UEFA Euro 2020 Controller kit for 299.98 euros while the PlayStation VR viewer is offered for € 299.98 bundled with PlayStation Camera, PlayStation VR Worlds and PlayStation Store Gift Card from € 5.

Until December 17, GameStop offers a super-rating on used PlayStation consoles: PS4 Slim and Fat they are valued 150 euros while PS4 PRO has a valuation of 200 euros.

The PlayStation promotions continue with games and accessories: by purchasing FIFA 22 for PS4 you will get the UEFA Euro 2020 Controller kit as a gift, by buying a used PlayStation 4 you can instead book Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 for 49.99 euros each. We also point out Sony’s 3D Pulse headphones with Gift Card from 10 euros to 99.98 euros and Nacon’s asymmetrical wireless controller with 5 euros Gift Card as a gift at 59.98 euros.

Turning to the Xbox offers we remind you that only from GameStop you can subscribe to the Xbox All Access subscription which will allow you to buy Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X with Game Pass Ultimate starting at 24.99 euros per month for 24 months. From GameStop you will also find a wide range of accessories for Xbox consoles such as controllers and headphones, for those who love to play on the move via the Cloud we also find the support for Nacon MG-X Holder smartphone with Game Pass Ultimate subscription for three months at 99.98 euros .

Many offers from Nintendo with Switch Standard at 329.98 euros and Switch Lite at 259.98 euros with a game included to choose from among Just Dance 2022, Pokemon Diamond or Pearl, Metroid Dread, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Mario Party Superstars. The bundle is also back with Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online a 299.98 euros, to this package is also added the Adventure Set which includes a Nintendo Switch console and Ring Fit Adventure for 359.98 euros. It continues until December 15th the Switch Generation offer with Nintendo games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, Pokemon Shining Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl for 49.98 euros.

From GameStop you will also find used games and consoles, accessories and of course digital content such as Fortnite V-Bucks, top-ups for Twitch, Steam, App Store and Google Play as well as gift cards to subscribe to Netflix, DAZN, Spotify and Crunchyoll and prepaid cards for Amazon, Zalando and Nike Store. In the end, many gift ideas for Christmas with soft toys, Nerf, mugs, Funko Pop !, figurines, gadgets and clothing with a special showcase dedicated to La Casa di Carta, plus 10% discount on the purchase of two board games to choose from a selection of titles.