GameStop celebrates Christmas with the new flyer full of offers

The new GameStop flyer for Christmas is online with many offers to save on the purchase of consoles, video games, accessories, gadgets, merchandising, card and board games. PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch … there are discounts and offers for all tastes, here are the most interesting promos valid online and in stores.

Starting from the PlayStation offers of GameStop we find PS4 500 GB (various configurations available) with The Division 2 and Controller Kit UEFA Euro 2020 at 299.98 euros, PlayStation VR with VR Worlds, PlayStation Camera and Gift Card from 5 euros at 299.98 euros. We remind you that by purchasing FIFA 22 for PS4 you will receive the UEFA Euro 2020 Controller Kit included in the price, furthermore by purchasing a used PS4 console you can book Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 for 49.98 euros each.

Until December 17th overrating for PS4 PRO and PS4 Slim / Fat, bringing the console used in the shop you will receive respectively 200 euros and 150 euros cash. Also noteworthy is the offered price of the Platinum Headset with PlayStation Store Gift Card from 10 euros to 149.98 euros.

GameStop’s Xbox offers with Nacon MG-X Holder and Game Pass Ultimate 3 months at 99.98 euros instead of 139.97 euros, from GameStop you will also find a wide range of controllers, accessories and of course subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass and Games with Gold, in addition to Xbox Gift Cards.

Numerous Nintendo Switch discounts from GameStop with Nintendo Switch at 329.98 euros or Nintendo Switch Lite at 259.98 euros with a game of your choice between Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Metroid Dread, Pokemon Diamante and Perla Remake and Just Dance 2022 . It’s still, Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online subscription for 299.98 euror, Nintendo Switch with Ring Fit Adventure and Joy-Con Ring for 359.98 euros. Discounts also on games with Animal Crossing New Horizon, Metroid Dread, Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, Just Dance 2022, Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Kario Kart 8 Deluxe for 49.98 euros each.

Finally we point out the 10% discount on the purchase of two board games and gift ideas with lots of comic, manga, anime, video games, movies and TV series themed products. The showcase La Casa di Carta is also back with board game, masks, mugs, calendar, Funko Pop! and other gadgets dedicated to the Netflix event series.