GameStop, € 750,000 fine for PS5 bundles

AGCM stands out a provision of almost one million euros for unfair practices in the sale of the gaming giant, GameStop.

GameStop was fined for 750,000 euros because of the bundles, such as those that appeared punctually at the sale in stages of the PS5, to which he forced his customers to obtain certain products. As Federconsumatori reports, these packages – to which players are regularly pushed as the only way, or prevalent way, to access the availability of the very rare PlayStation 5 – are however only the tip of the iceberg. In fact, the infringements highlighted by the Antitrust Authority, which issued the fine last week, were various.

GameStop fined for PS5 bundles (and more) –

The AGCM has registered as GameStop, the main chain specialized in the sale of video games in the country, “has disseminated inaccurate and misleading information on the actual availability of products sold online and on the relative prices, as well as on delivery times, but has also imposed the ‘purchase of ancillary products in forced pairing (bundle) and the unilateral and discretionary cancellation of orders placed by consumers ”, as stated on the Federconsumatori website. “Many users have complained of not a few difficulties in contacting the company’s after-sales assistance service through the call center and in exercising the right of withdrawal and refund”.

Unobtainable consoles –

“Such deceptive and aggressive behaviors have created a considerable prejudice in economic terms for consumers”, we read again, with an emphasis on the fact that these practices have been applied in pandemic period, where there was an “exponential increase in online commerce” and an increasingly difficult availability of products such as PS5. It is not known whether this fine will entail a radical change in the sales dynamics of the console (like the Xbox Series X, which cannot be found in stores), but certainly this is the hope of the players who still have to be able to fully enter the next. -gen.