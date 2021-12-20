GameStop extends second-hand supervision. Up to € 200 to upgrade to next-gen!

Given the still enormous difficulty in finding a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X by tens of thousands of gamers, GameStop has decided to extend and greatly the promotion of the Supervisor of used on the old consoles, obtaining in exchange a Gift Card worth up to 200 euros.

Many will have already read about this promotion which was valid until last December 17, 2021. However, few have been able to take advantage of it, given the scarce availability of PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Reason for which GameStop has significantly extended the offer, which this time it will end on April 30, 2022.

By purchasing any new console, not necessarily a next-gen console, you can join the initiative and get a Gift Card worth up to 200 euros for your old console. The evaluations are as follows:

PlayStation 4 Pro: 200 euros

Xbox One X: 200 euros

Nintendo Switch: 150 euros

PlayStation 4 Slim: 150 euros

Nintendo Switch Lite: 100 euros

Xbox One S: 100 euros

The consoles delivered must be intact, functioning, not tampered with and equipped with all the accessories included at the time of purchase.

If you do not want to join this initiative, the option is always valid Xbox All Access that will allow you to bring home Xbox Series X plus 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate paying 24 convenient installments of 32.99 euros, without interest or additional costs.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.

Source: GameStop