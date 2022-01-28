GameStop, fine of 750 thousand euros for having sold the PlayStation 5 in a bundle – Corriere.it

from Alessio Lana

The sanction comes on the recommendation of Federconsumatori which has identified various incorrect practices

GameStop was fined 750 thousand euros for the managing the sale of video games and in particular the PlayStation 5 and bundles, those packages that in addition to the console also offer additional products such as controllers, video games or accessories.

The fine imposed by the Agcm is based on the scarcity of the PlayStation 5 (and the Xbox Series X). As is known, since its release over a year ago, Sony’s console is nowhere to be found on the market. They are occasionally proposed by some retailers, not only by GameStop, only that, writes Agcm, Based on an exchange of company emails in March 2021, it appears that GameStop has proceeded to accept pre-orders (already paid) for the PS5 console beyond the quantities in its availability.

The reports collected by Federconsumatori who initiated the investigation date back to July 2020. In that period, the Authority has calculated that the company’s turnover in Italy has grown, indeed doubled, with orders passing from 150-200 thousand in 2019 to 220-270 thousand in 2020. An escalation that often did not take into account the actual availability of the product, so much so that, in 2020 alone, 15 thousand orders were canceled even if already paid. In addition, according to Agcm, GameStop charged the games at the time of purchase (and not the shipment) without checking if they were in stock and the right of withdrawal encountered obstacles.

Sometimes it was the company itself that canceled the purchase unilaterally, others asked customers to go to the store to cancel their order



done online

or to send a registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt. (It must be said that some of these aspects have been improved in the course of the procedure. The debit now starts only at the time of shipment, there are no more unilateral cancellations and the registered letter is no longer required).

Federconsumatori adds that the chain has disseminated inaccurate and misleading information on the actual availability of the products sold online and related prices, as well as delivery times, but has also imposed the purchase of accessory products in forced combination (bundle) and the unilateral and discretionary cancellation of orders placed by consumers, as stated on its website.

In addition, he continues, many users have complained not a few difficulties in contacting the after-sales service of the company through a call center and in exercising the right of withdrawal and reimbursement. Such misleading and aggressive behaviors, he continues, have created considerable damage in economic terms for consumers.