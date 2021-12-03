GameStop: Not very encouraging signs, employees close to exhaustion

According to a new report featured on Reddit, GameStop wouldn’t be the best retailer to work in, at least in the United States of America. Specifically, the section of the popular board dedicated to one of the most famous chains in the world of video games, board games and many other products is flooded with comments that illustrate a very unpleasant situation, where employees would be practically close to nervous breakdowns.

The testimonies are many and very varied. You go from the store manager called in the car and be accused of bad sales performance after grueling shifts up to the decision taken by the board to keep all the stores in the US open during Thanksgiving Day, a decision that has sparked the fury of the GameStop employees, unable to find themselves with their family after a year and a half of the pandemic. And it was the only retailer to keep it open: Best Buy, Target and Walmart, for example, were closed and gave their employees a well-deserved vacation after the Black Friday nightmare.

“We had no day offs on Thanksgiving, as the company values ​​money more than its employees,” he said. a GameStop store manager. And he is one of the prominent figures who intervened on Reddit, demonstrating that it is not only the lowest-ranking employees who complain, but also those in responsible positions are forced to live what is portrayed as a scenario. on the verge of exploitation.

It is not just a management problem: it is clear that the group is not in excellent water and that it puts profits first over employee health. A good part of GameStop employees also point the finger at customers, defined as “bad” towards them. Not exactly an encouraging situation, which affects the majority of employees who have intervened on Reddit and who often opt for the only possible solution: to quit.