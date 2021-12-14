GameStop: offers from the Advent Calendar of December 14, 2021: racing games – Nerd4.life

On the site of GameStop the new discounts are available Advent Calendar. Today, Tuesday 14 December 2021, we find various promotional games dedicated especially to the racing genre, including Hot Wheels Unleashed, MotoGP 21 and Ride 4.

We remind you that you can find all the offers of the Advent Calendar on the official website of GameStop.it, which you can reach at this address.

Here you are all promotions of the GameStop Advent Calendar of December 14, 2021:

Hot Wheels Unleashed for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S – € 29.98

MotoGP 21 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X – 24.98 euros

Ride 4 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S for € 29.98

Monster Energy Supercross 4 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S for 19.98 euros

MXGP for PS5 at 29.98 euros

Trust Gaming GXT 865 keyboard for 54.98 euros

Among the offers of the GameStop Advent Calendar available in this period, not related exclusively to today’s day, we also remember the Nintendo Switch bundle (Neon) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for 299.98 euros.

For a limited period of time, the Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League bundle at € 269.98. Includes 1,000 V-Buck and Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, as well as 1,000 Rocket League Credits and a host of additional items.

Also interesting is the possibility offered until December 17 to get up to 200 euros in cash for PS4 Pro and 150 euros cash for PS4 (Slim or Original Fat), only in store and under different conditions, as specified on the GameStop website.