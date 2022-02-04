GameStop, the NFT marketplace is official: it will arrive in a few months

As he had predicted the Wall Street Journal, GameStop has announced its NFT marketplace. The American company, which unexpectedly returned to the limelight last winter thanks to a surge in share value caused by a sort of meme on Reddit, also announced that it will participate in the creation of a fund of up to $ 100 million available to game developers.
The virtual store will arrive later in the year; for the moment there are no more precise dates. The technology on which it is based is Immutable X, one of the many platforms based on the Ethereum blockchain: its main purpose will be mitigate two of Ethereum’s main flaws, that is the very high energy consumption and the fees for the authentication / processing of works or transactions, also known as “gas fees”. This collaboration will allow GameStop to immediately show the works of other companies that rely on Immutable X in its marketplace.
The news comes in a rather particular moment of the relationship between video games and NFT. The phenomenon of non-fungible tokens has exploded very recently, as we know, and the first exploratory adventures of the gaming world (the traditional one, at least) in the sector have not gone very well. Ubisoft created their own marketplace and tied it to one of their best-known franchises, Ghost Recon, but it wasn’t very successful. The developers of STALKER and Worms had announced initiatives but withdrew after criticism received from fans and even employees themselves. Other studies have publicly stated that they will never use the technology.
GameStop had signaled an interest in moving into this sector some time ago, however. He had posted several related job postings, including a “Web3 gaming manager”, so to speak. It seems that, unlike what happened with video game developers, investors have welcomed the idea; but maybe it’s just part of the meme.