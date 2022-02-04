GameStop, the NFT marketplace is official: it will arrive in a few months

As he had predicted the Wall Street Journal, GameStop has announced its NFT marketplace. The American company, which unexpectedly returned to the limelight last winter thanks to a surge in share value caused by a sort of meme on Reddit, also announced that it will participate in the creation of a fund of up to $ 100 million available to game developers.

The virtual store will arrive later in the year; for the moment there are no more precise dates. The technology on which it is based is Immutable X, one of the many platforms based on the Ethereum blockchain: its main purpose will be mitigate two of Ethereum’s main flaws, that is the very high energy consumption and the fees for the authentication / processing of works or transactions, also known as “gas fees”. This collaboration will allow GameStop to immediately show the works of other companies that rely on Immutable X in its marketplace.