GameStop up on a marketplace report for NFT

The rumors about the entry of the video game retailer GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) in the non-fungible token (NFT) industry started in April 2021 with job postings looking for someone with experience in NFT, cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies. Now a new report shows that a company NFT marketplace may be imminent.

What happened

GameStop will create a division to develop a marketplace for NFT and launch partnerships in the cryptocurrency sector, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Over 20 people have been hired to manage the division, which will serve as a marketplace to buy, sell and trade NFTs of virtual video game products, which could include avatar outfits and weapons.

“The company is asking select game developers and publishers to list NFTs on its marketplace when it launches later this year,” reports the WSJ.

According to the report, GameStop would also be close to signing two partnerships in the cryptocurrency sector; the company will co-invest in the development of games that use blockchain and NFT technology and which also share this technology.

“We believe our long-term focus will enable us to build what will ultimately become a much bigger business,” said GameStop CEO. Matt Furlong during the company’s recent earnings call; Furlong said GameStop is evaluating business opportunities in the NFT industry.

Because it is important

This week the marketplace for NFT OpenSea was valued at $ 13.3 billion in a recent $ 300 million funding round; AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), an investor-favorite stock meme, entered the non-fungible token industry last year with Spider-Man-themed NFTs to coincide with the release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ .

The video game industry is seen as one of many that will grow in the NFT industry, with Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFY), which is one of the largest video game companies to launch in-game NFT. Gamers are known to spend money on digital avatars and in-game purchases, such as virtual goods.

GameStop has been rumored to have been working on NFT offerings for many months, including linking to cryptocurrency Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) and the ability to use the ERC-721 standard of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Last year GameStop allegedly launched a website for NFT indicating “request to be a creator”; the website talks about “power to players, power to creators, power to collectors”.

Jim Cramer tweeted in support of GameStop’s plan to enter the cryptocurrency industry, a tip the ‘Mad Money’ presenter gave last year.

$ GME using my crypto suggestion! I want a royalty or a banking fee .. Or at least a shout out! You guys rock !!! – Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) January 6, 2022

Price movement

In the after-hours session, GME shares jumped 28.6% to 168.50 dollars; Loopring gained 9% to $ 2.

Photo: BentleyMall at Wikipedia