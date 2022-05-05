gaming from a phone is transformed

Related news

Just yesterday the latest Netflix game arrived in its catalog, a platform that looks very favorably on everything related to this form of entertainment. And it is that for the next few months they will be launched until 11 games from the greats of the industry. Let’s review each of them.

Valorant Mobile

Riot Games has dazzled with League of Legends: Wild Rift to make us very clear in the video published yesterday by a youtuber that Valorant Mobile It will be another of the great promises of shooters for mobile from a phone.

Valorant Mobile on Android

Undeniable quality for the next title for Android that has been adapted for touch screens so that we don’t even need a controller. Games of five players against as many others with a special care to the graphics and thus become one of the best online experiences when it comes out in a matter of months.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble

We have been able to witness the first Blizzard game set in the Warcraft universe with Warcraft Arclight Rumble. An RTS (real-time strategy) that will allow players to fight against the Artificial Intelligence of the game or against other players.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble

With an aerial perspective we will control a warcraft mini unit army with five factions. Blizzard puts all the meat on the grill here for a game that can be seen between a mixture of Clash Royale and LoL: Wild Rift. You can register in advance from Google Play and go through its website in Spanish.

Apex Legends Mobile

EA has put a lot of effort into registering as many players as possible beforehand so that on launch day could be millions those who enjoy their battle royale. If you have not registered, do not waste a second from Google Play.

Apex Legends Mobile

This month of May has been chosen for its launch, so we are a few days away from being able to learn about the work carried out by the studio in charge of its development for mobile phones. It will arrive with its own limitations, although with all the core of the game for PC and consoles.

Torchlight: Infinite

One of the ARPGs that he always put the batteries to the Diablo saga was Torchlight and now it’s in closed beta for mobile to keep doing it. And it is that, either by chance, on the day of the announcement of the closed beta of Torchlight: Infinite, Blizzard had an event to give the arrival date of Diablo Immortal to mobile and PC.

Torchlight: Infinite

An entire action RPG game that we have been able to try on our own meat to make it clear that here Blizzard has a serious competitor with many hours of entertainment ahead, great quality graphics and all the addiction in the world.

Immortal Devil

The gates of hell open on June 2 and here at El Androide Libre we are ready. Previously we have been able to test the alpha version for one of the classics that comes adapted to touch screens of mobile phones that will even have a version for PC.

Immortal Devil

We are waiting for more details from Blizzard, although you can already go through their website, especially in the monetization aspect, since graphically and in the mechanics there is enough to entertain tens of thousands of players for months. Do not miss the appointment to register on Google Play.

Rainbow Six Mobile

Another of the most anticipated online shooters is going to be Rainbow Six Mobile, which we heard about very recently. It is another of the games that is going to transform the gaming landscape from a mobile phone for more than obvious reasons.

Rainbow Six Mobile

Ubisoft has made it clear that it will be this 2022 when the new Rainbow lands for games between five players with different modes and characters well known by the faithful of this saga, such as Jäger, Valkyrie, Twitch, Sledge and Hiaba. In this case you have to register in advance from their website.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Without a doubt it will be one of the loudest arrivals from Activision Blizzard. If we already have COD: Mobile, things will improve even with Call of Duty: Warzone, since it will be before a whole AAA experience to carry a battle royale set in COD to your mobile. We must not forget that a few months ago Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Like the rest of the games on this list, Activision’s idea is generate content for years for Call of Duty: Warzone to be one of the most played. At the moment we do not have a link to the pre-registration page, but as soon as we have it at hand we will let you know.

Supercell and its 7 new games

Supercell is one of the greats for mobile games and He already has up to 7 new titles ready. They will follow the same formula, although with notorious changes according to their CEO, since they want to try new ideas to attract other types of players.

ClashMini on Android

We are facing the creators of games like Clash Royale, Clash of Clans or Hay Day itself. Among these new titles we will have Clash Quest, Clash Mini (which we have already been able to play) and Clash Heroes.

Avatar: Reckoning

Knowing that a second Avatar movie is coming, surprise came earlier this year when we learned that Avatar: Reckoning would drop this year as a new MMO to explore the world of Pandora.

Avatar: Reckoning

This time we have four greats that join forces to launch this new MMO: Archosaur Games, Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. The second is well known for its mobile games and Disney is also at the gaming table to provide knowledge of it, so we’ll see what Avatar: Reckoning becomes.

Battlefield Mobile

Another of the most recognized online shooter sagas reared its head last year in the fall with a beta that we were able to test. We are before the most important competitor in the Call of Duty seriesso we can understand the importance of mobile games when Battlefield Mobile appears.

This is Battlefield Mobile in the alpha

We have not had more information since those months, but we do know that the games they will be 16 vs 16. The pre-registration page on Google Play has been available for months for a shooter that will land this year as we learned.

Age of Empires as Return to Empire

Another of the most important strategy games in the history of video games will come to Android as Return to Empire. Tencent Games is behind its development with TiMi Studios in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios to bring one of the greats to mobile.

age of empires

The game mechanics will be the same and the graphics, from what we could see in several screenshots, promise a lot. We will see if it finally falls in this year 2022although at the moment we don’t even have the option to register for this strategy game that will do the honors when it arrives on Android.

11 games of the greats of the industry of video games that promise a lot. Of course, pay attention to its specifications, since it will be necessary to start thinking about acquiring one of those Android mobiles dedicated to gaming.

