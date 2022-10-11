Gaming. PSG player Neymar Jr becomes a mech pilot in Mech Arena

It’s official, Plarium Global Ltd and PSG football player Neymar Jr are now partners. Thus, this new ambassador of the software in question will appear in the mobile game Mech Arena , as part of a partnership involving Plarium and NR Sports. Thus, the person concerned, equipped with his aviator jacket, goes into pilot mode, virtually.

” We are honored and thrilled to have such incredible talent join us as a pilot in Mech Arena said Ronen Gross, Deputy Director of Business Development at Plarium. ” Neymar Jr. is one of the best athletes in the world. His professionalism and his desire to win are the reason we chose him, since they correspond to the spirit of the game. It was a real pleasure to work with him and we look forward to seeing our players enjoy the pilot of Neymar Jr. »

“I love video games as much as I love football, so combining the two to make a character with my skills and style in Mech Arena was a really great experience,” Neymar Jr. said. I look forward to joining my fans and helping them take their game to the next level. See you in the Arena! »