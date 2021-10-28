Gaming video cards: crisis caused by bitcoin miners

Today the purchase of a latest generation graphics card, especially if at a reasonable price, it looks like a mirage: this is due to a series of phenomena which, temporally overlapping one another, have created a shortage of these products all over the world.

According to the data reported on the Techspot website, in fact, the video cards that are on the market at the moment exceed the value by a percentage ranging from 70% to 74% MSRP (the manufacturer’s recommended price for sale of their articles. It is calculated by including the costs of raw materials, production costs and product distribution costs)

Among the factors that contribute to the increase in prices we have: primarily the pandemic, which created an interruption in the assembly and distribution line. Blocking both the factories where these are produced and the companies that deal with logistics and distribution; but above all the phenomenon of the so-called scalpers.

Because of these individuals and their crowds race to secure as much bitcoin as possible, professionals who need powerful video cards to work, are in great difficulty. Finding themselves paying much more than they should in order to do their job better. Let’s analyze this phenomenon better, delving into why scalpers have such a strong impact on the market.

Who are the scalpers?

Scalpers (in Italian we could call them “scalpers”) are people who, through a series of automated tools called bots, are able to clean up digital warehouses in a few moments, and then resell the items they have made unobtainable at disproportionate prices.

This phenomenon has recently also affected new generation consoles such as PS5 and Xbox X / S Series (which continue to be unavailable at almost all retailers, except for exhausting waits and very long booking lists), but it is even more complex when it comes to the video card market.

This is because, unlike the console market where it is still possible to buy even if at a higher price, another actor enters that of graphics cards and steals the show from buyers: cryptocurrency miners.

What are cryptocurrencies?

They were born between 2008 and 2009 from the mind of a certain Satoshi Nakamoto, whose real identity is not known to date, and it is not even certain whether it is a single person or a group.

Bitcoins (the first of these coins to be created, others were born, such as Ethereum or Dogecoin) they are a decentralized monetary system, which uses special programs installed on the computers of users around the world to track money flows and manage their wallets.

In the minds of the creators these were a free alternative to national currencies issued by banks. Unfortunately, however, as often happens, this project born from the best of intentions has been corrupted by the actual use made of it, being the most used means of payment in illicit trafficking.

At the basis of the security of this system, without going into too much detail, there is the resolution of long cryptographic equations that ensure the validity and (in some cases) the secrecy of transactions.

How much are cryptocurrencies worth?

Their particularity also explains the interest they generate from the public: in the few years from their birth to date their value has reached stratospheric levels, even today 1 Bitcoin is equivalent to about € 53,900!

For comparison, one of the first transactions recorded with this coin was to pay for two pizzas, exchanged for 10,000 Bitcoins, which were almost completely worthless at the time.

But what exactly does it mean to mine cryptocurrencies?

An overview on the subject is given to us by the SaddyTech industry enthusiasts channel.

Being cryptocurrencies (in a very simplistic way) nothing more than complicated equations to solve, undermining means solving these increasingly complex equations in order to earn more and more.

In fact, when each equation is solved, the user’s virtual wallet grows.

This is where graphics cards come in, especially those of Nvidia, the industry leader at the moment, that thanks to their ability to solve a large number of operations in parallel they are able to generate considerable profits compared to more specialized components such as processors (CPU).

Due to the nature of this system, as the number of solved operations increases, so too does their complexity: this leads to an ever-increasing increase in the need for video cards, ensuring a huge profit margin for scalpers (we are talking about prices per unit with an increase of more than 100% of the normal price and profits of tens of millions of dollars).

The unexpected consequences

The scalpers then add insult to injury. Many users, in fact, turn to the second-hand market in the hope of grabbing something, only to discover that the used cards that are currently on the market are resold by the miners themselves.

Reason why chi thinks he is making a bargain by buying a piece with a few months to live, he is actually buying a card that has been juice completely, therefore destined to break in a very short time due to the excessive stress they are undergoing, working in a continuous cycle after consuming enormous amounts of energy.

According to a recent estimate, in fact, the worldwide consumption of electricity to support the system is equivalent to the consumption of the whole of Argentina.

The repercussions of a similar model are evident: if to mine bitcoins I need more and more computing power, but the more I get, the more difficult it becomes; the amount of resources and energy used is destined to grow exponentially, with rather worrying implications for what our future could be.

The impact of mining on the component market

The phenomenon of mining then exacerbates what is a structural crisis in the sector: the scarcity of semiconductors.

It is a term umbrella which indicates the materials and microchips that today are present in almost all the objects of our daily life: from refrigerators to ovens, from televisions to smartphones, passing through all devices smart and even for cars.

There are numerous causes that have led to this crisis, in particular the strained relations between the United States and China (the two main production basins), but also wrong choices by manufacturers, who underestimated the surge in sales of all sorts of devices that occurred with the arrival of the pandemic and the affirmation of smart working as a model .

Although the most significant numbers related to the demand for these materials belong to industries other than video cards, the impact these are having on an already delicate situation is undeniable. This is because those who buy one expect it to last several years, while instead the constant demand from the miners who destroy them in a few months has soon saturated Nvidia’s ability to maintain supply.

Who is affected by the phenomenon of scalpers?

Speaking of graphics cards, especially those of a certain level, we immediately think of video games with amazing graphics, which sometimes seem more real than true. However, this is only one of the many sectors that is suffering from this situation.

Indeed the computing power offered by video cards is widely used in many sectors: from three-dimensional modeling to video editing, from architectural and engineering design to use in the dental technician field and much more.

In short, whether they are used for fun or for work, this sector crisis has left many users unsatisfied, who flock to the internet to let off steam.

Nvidia’s attempt to stop the miners

Obviously these complaints did not go unnoticed and reassurances came from the top of Nvidia: in February 2021 indeed announced that they would market the RTX 3060 model, that is the economic model, with a particular firmware capable of limiting the ability of these cards to be used in mining.

This decision, however, did not have the desired effect and in fact made it even more difficult to obtain all the other models, prey to the scalpers and therefore to the miners.

Nvidia then decided to make a new U-turn, announcing that this change would affect all models of their new line.

Of course, it took a very short time before a user of a Korean forum, Quasar Zone, posted a method to get around this limitation, once again allowing miners to use the full potential of their boards.

The intervention of retailers

Nvidia was not the only one to mobilize to try to resolve the situation in the USin fact, some stores have come up with several interesting ways to try to solve the problem.

Some have limited the purchase to physical stores only, upon reservation and assignment of a numbered ticket (a bit like in our delicatessens).

Others have implemented some waiting rooms digital to control the flow of sales so that a bot cannot take advantage of it.

Obviously these are isolated initiatives and not practices in place in the entire sector, so unfortunately the problem persists and for now we do not see a solution that can last over time.

A look at the competition

And where there is demand, there is obviously an increase in supply, especially when the market is in crisis.

While Nvidia is definitely the world leader in the industry right now, it doesn’t have a monopoly on it, paving the way for competition. Which comes mainly from AMD, another historic company that in recent years has relaunched its brand aiming to compete fiercely with its rival.

Ironically, this has had an unintended twist, as AMD products are also harder to find, albeit less dramatically than Nvidia.

The second-hand market

The used at the moment presents many risks. The prices are artificially inflated and the models are now old, such as the GTX 10x series (released in May 2016, 5 years ago) and the RTX 20x series (September 2018, 3 years ago), are available for the same price as they were at the time.

The saying goes, “everything is soup” and therefore many users seem resigned to paying a premium for components that should be widely depreciated, obviously not without some grievances.

As with any crisis, it is hoped that this too will end. A signal in this sense seems to come from China which has taken extremely restrictive measures against miners almost completely suppressing their activity in the country.

Until April of this year, 65% of the computing power for mining was concentrated in China, whose government however has moved by banning cryptocurrency from all monetary transactions.

This caused a phenomenon called great mining migration (the great migration of miners) during which most of the mining activities present on Chinese territory were transferred to countries with less restrictive policies such as some US states and Kazakhstan.

It is hoped that governments around the world will be able to find less drastic solutions by regulating the use of cryptocurrencies within the world economy to prevent and stop the wild abuse of these, as we are seeing in this period.