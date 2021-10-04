Gamora dominates the poster for the latest episode of What if …? • Universal Movies

gamora The countdown to the last episode of What if…? has now left, in this regard on the official social channels Marvel Studios a new poster has just appeared.

The promotional artwork showcases Gamora with the armor of his adoptive father Thanos, the latter easily killed by Ultron in the eighth episode of What if…?. Easy to imagine one Gamora is ready to do anything to avenge the death of her father, and therefore clash with a Ultron possessing all the gems of infinity. Among other things, Gamora was glimpsed in episode number 8 while clashing with some sentries of Ultron. What will the season finale of What if…?, you just have to find out in less than 48 hours on Disney +.

WHAT IF…?

PRODUCTION: It will be the first animated series from Marvel Studios. It draws inspiration from a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. It will be directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as lead writer. CAST DOUBLES: Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) will play the Observer, an iconic Marvel character. Among the stars involved are Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) ), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin) DISTRIBUTION: From 11 August 2021 on Disney +.

Loading... Advertisements

PLOT: The gripping Marvel Studios series reimagines famous events from films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and does so by creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. What If…? stars the characters most loved by fans, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and many others.

Read also …