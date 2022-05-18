Gamora will miss a Guardians of the Galaxy event

Gamora’s character is very important to Marvel Studios but she will be absent in a great Guardians of the Galaxy adventure.

Attention SPOILERS. In case of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is very special within Marvel Studios Cinematic Universesince he is one of the founding members of the Guardians of the Galaxy but he died in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) when Thanos got the soul gem. But as in Avengers: Endgame (2019) there were time trips, a version of this powerful warrior from 2014 reached our days. She decided to leave because she had no connection with Star Lord, Drax, Mantis, Rocket either groot. So for now we don’t know much more about his whereabouts.

The next time we see the Guardians of the Galaxy will be in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), but for now the participation of Zoë Saldana What Gamora. But he will also not be in the Christmas special of Disney Plus. So your story will continue on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. the manager himself James Gunn He has revealed it on his social networks, however we can expect a big surprise in that special, since the director said that: “One of the greatest MCU characters of all time, in my incredibly subjective and admittedly weird opinion, will be making his debut.”. Many speculate that it will be Not going and others that will be kevin bacon playing himself, but we’ll have to wait until this Christmas to find out.

What will the Christmas special be about?

For some images that have been leaked, the Guardians of the Galaxy They will arrive on Earth at Christmas time and must once again save the Universe. Although Zoë Saldana will not be like Gamora, we will be able to see Karen Gillan like nebula, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill Pom Klementieff like mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon (voice), Vin Diesel as Groot (voice), dave baptist like Drax, Sean Gunn like Kraglin, Stephen Blackhart in a role as yet unknown.

Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on July 8, 2022 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 can be seen in theaters on May 5, 2023. While the other films of Marvel Studios in which he has participated Gamora can be seen in Disney Plus.