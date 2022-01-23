Gamora’s new look unveiled. And it’s more faithful to comics [FOTO]

The actress Zoe Saldana posted a new behind-the-scenes photo of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, providing a new look at his character, Gamora.

FIND IT HERE (you need to log in to Instagram to view it)

From what can be seen in this shot, published by the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avatar, Gamora is expected to present, in the third installment of the franchise, a look more faithful to comics. The most attentive fans have in fact noticed that the actress has someblended eyeshadow around the eyes, with a color that turns towards gold, a trait that characterized the comics Gamora.

We have never seen this look in the cinema before, and after all, there is a reason behind this change: we will no longer be, in the Vol. 3, in the presence of Gamora from the first two films, killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but we will find ourselves in front of that coming from the alternate timeline of Avengers: Endgame; the Guardians in the third chapter will have to go in search of this new Gamora, as they have anticipated some plot details leaked so far, to convince her to join them.

In the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn, we will find in addition to Zoe Saldana also Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn And Chukwudi Iwuji, in addition to the newcomer Will Poulter in the role of Adam Warlock.

The release is set for May 5, 2023, although first we will find the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, which is scheduled for release on July 8, 2022.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Read also: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gamora is back: the first shots of Zoe Saldana as the character [FOTO]

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED