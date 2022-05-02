NewsWorld

Gang 400 Mawozo would have kidnapped agricultural adviser

A source from the Dominican Foreign Ministry told AFP that the kidnapping of Mr. Carlos Guillen Tatis, agricultural adviser of the Dominican legation in Port-au-Prince, was allegedly perpetrated by the dangerous gang ‘400 Mawozo’.

The Dominican press pointed out that the gang demanded a ransom of “500,000 dollars” for the diplomat, who was traveling to the border town of Jimaní (southwest Dominican).

The Dominican government demanded that the Haitian authorities “an immediate investigation for the ‘safe and sound’ release of Mr. Carlos Guillén”according to a statement from the Presidency.

Guillén is the first Dominican diplomat kidnapped by a gang in Haitiaccording to the foreign ministry source.

The kidnapping occurred on Friday at noon in the neighborhood Croix-des-Bouquetson the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, en route to the border.

The ‘400 Mawozo’ gang controls Croix-des-Bouquets and last October kidnapped a group of 17 American missionaries and their families, including five children.

Gang violence sweeping Port-au-Prince has spiraled into open warfare, with at least 18 civilians killed amid reports of exchanges of fire, house burnings and rape.

Haitian police forces, without sufficient weapons to deal with the situation, have lost control of entire neighborhoods and highways.

