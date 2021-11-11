Gang Beasts, review – Nerd4.life

For a game all about party game-style multiplayer action and possibly offline, it’s really strange that we’re only now faced with a Gang Beasts review, considering that its first release dates back to 2014 in early access on PC and in the meantime it has arrived on all other platforms. We take advantage of the arrival of the game on Nintendo Switch to analyze a product that finds its ideal location on the Nintendo console, given that the possibility of playing local multiplayer games “on the fly” and in portability represent a huge advantage for a product of this kind. type. In addition to the fact that the demographics of users seem to fit perfectly into the target sought by the developers. Yet, it took almost a decade to be able to get their hands on a version for the Nintendo Switch which, however, does not disappoint expectations. At some point in the history of video games, someone must have realized that the “wrong” application of physics could function as an element of the gameplay itself. The greatest success born of this simple and weird idea is most likely Human: Fall Flat, a game that continues to go crazy also driven by the streaming phenomenon and videos on YouTube, but in the same category we can also include Goat Simulator and the most recent Totally Reliable Delivery Service and TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. The principle is typical of games that focus on the demented effect: complicating simple movements in order to stage, in a natural way, grotesque and irresistible situations. From Takeshi’s Castle onwards, or Mai Dire Banzai in our country, the principle has always been infallible and even the success of these bizarre video games proves it. All this to say that Gang Beasts also exploits this concept to apply it to group multiplayer fighting game, with the consequences you can imagine.

Gameplay: beating and precarious balance Gang Beasts, a fight on the roof of a truck There is no story behind Gang Beasts, a game that relies solely on his gameplay immediate to stage situations that are decidedly out of the ordinary. It is not known why, the characters we use in the game are almost devoid of a solid skeleton and love to dress up as animals or various characters, with obvious possibilities of costumes to unlock that offer enormous different possibilities, all equally crazy. In practice they are what is technically called “ragdoll”, with a little more consistency but with the same “gelatinous” movements that characterize these polygonal models. The game offers several ways to engage but, in essence, it’s always about surviving in potentially deadly situations while trying to take down your opponents. Above all not to self-eliminate ourselves through missteps or loss of balance: things practically on the agenda if we consider how the control is clouded by a suitably distorted physics and the settings do everything to continually put us in the shelter of mortal dangers. Up to eight players find themselves inside various levels made up of situations that are always very risky (a skyscraper under construction, a meat grinder with sausages swooping down from above and sudden openings in the floor, a Ferris wheel, a sort of arctic base on the ice, an aquarium equipped with kraken, an incinerator, a cable car, and so on), in online or local multiplayer, to indulge in different game mode. Gang Beasts, a moment of play on the edge of a chasm These are Melee, Waves, Gang and Kick, but basically they all revolve around the same concept: trying to make others fall or push them towards some deadly obstacle while trying to avoid ending up in the same way and struggling with both opponents than with controls. The various options offer good variations on the theme such as team play, a ball to throw into the opponent’s goal or the introduction of progressive waves of enemies that add to the fray, but the basis of the gameplay remains the Melee. Basically, we have to control our ragdoll by punching, kicking and butting, jumping, grappling and trying to dodge blows, triggering chain reactions that, in large groups of players, lead to guaranteed laughter, especially since in most cases the ends battle tactics result in glaring failures, with attacks regularly failing and backfiring.

Advantages and disadvantages of Nintendo Switch Gang Beasts also makes us fight on the roof of a skyscraper Considering the years passed by the other releases, expect some additions to Gang Beasts on Nintendo Switch it was not absurd, but evidently Boneloaf and Double Fine felt that the game was perfect in this way and have therefore re-proposed it identical to the other versions. It’s not a bad choice, as it is likely that many will approach this game for the first time ever, but finding it after a long time without any variation is certainly a bit disappointing. On the other hand, on the Nintendo console it can exploit the intrinsic peculiarities of the hardware, that is above all the possibility of being played in portability and the fact of being able to organize a multiplayer on the fly at any time by also taking advantage of the tabletop mode, which is really of great importance. in a game all about this kind of experience. Gang Beasts, a screenshot from the game It must be said, however, that local multiplayer is much superior to that online: not so much because there are technical problems on the latter, but because the lack of voice communication and constant feedback really takes away a lot of the fun. For the rest, it is certainly not a demanding game from a graphic point of view: the beauty of Gang Beasts has always been the fact of using an extreme caricature stylization to increase the comic effect, which involves a practically perfect conversion on Nintendo. Switch, except for some inconsistencies on the performance. In particularly agitated situations, the frame-rate does not remain stable, which was also noted on other consoles although here it seems much more frequent and visible. In any case, the Nintendo Switch version is basically the same that we have seen elsewhere, for better or for worse, with its aesthetic that cannot avoid making people laugh but also with the same contents that those who have previously played the title will know by now. all too well.