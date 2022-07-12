Gangs could be behind the increase in disappearances of women

One is 26 years old and the other is 15. To this day his search persists, while the authorities do their thing to locate them safe and sound. Both have the Isabel-Claudina and Alba-Keneth alerts active, respectively.

These have been days of anguish for a mother who reported the disappearance of her two daughters last June 23 in a substation of the National Civil Police located in zone 18 of the capital.

It was Thursday, around 3:00 p.m., when they were seen for the last time between the Las Ilusiones, Kennedy and Las Tapias neighborhoods. Since then everything has remained in the hands of the authorities. They hope to find them safe and sound.

In Mixco and San Juan Sacatepéquez four parents They experience the same anguish. They desperately search for their missing daughters almost a week after the Zone 18 case.

Researchers of the Specialized Criminal Investigation Division (Deic) of the National Civil Police (PNC) They investigate the disappearance of women. They expose that there are many variables, although part of their investigations focus on gangs that recruit women and adolescents, as well as other groups that are dedicated to human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

In the metropolitan area, these cases have been reported in areas with high crime rates, also known as red, located in the capital, Villa Nueva and Mixco, among others.

The Women’s Observatory of the Public Ministry (MP) shows in the official records of the Isabel-Claudina alert that in 2020, 1,556 women between the ages of 18 and 45 were reported missing in the country. In 2021 there were 2,149, and this year they added up to 1,018 as of July 7.

Every year there are some 4 thousand Alba-Keneth alerts, According to government entities, they correspond to missing minors.

The official data indicates that on average,n day five women disappear and 90 percent are located. In the remaining 10 percent, the alerts remain active and work is being done to search for them, as in the cases described above.

Most disappearances occur in the metropolitan area because it is where it is denounced the most, says Karla Campos, coordinator of the area of ​​citizenship and violence of the Mutual Support Group (GAM).

The data offered by this organization and obtained from the Ministry of the Interior (Mingob) reveal that From January to May 2022, 480 women disappeared in the department of Guatemala alone.s between 12 and 40 years.

According to information from the authorities, 45 percent of the missing women are between 21 and 30 years old, and 25 percent are between 18 and 20.

If you learn of a woman’s disappearance, support the family and tell them that the #AlertIsabelClaudina It is an immediate search mechanism for missing women. Report to:

☎️ 1572 Public Ministry

☎️ 110 National Civil Police#AlertIsabelClaudina pic.twitter.com/xP4pJ3JFh3 — Guatemalan MP (@MPguatemala) July 4, 2022

All these cases have an active alert Alba-Keneth or Isabel-Claudina. The municipality that registers the most reports is Mixco, which until May had 121 missing women, followed by the capital, with 98, and Villa Nueva, with 81.

In addition, Chimaltenango, with 35; San Juan Sacatepequez, 32; Amatitlan, 30; Zacapa, 25; Escuintla, 21, and Palin, 19.

According to the figures revealed by the GAM, from 2003 to 2021, 24 thousand 499 women have disappeared, for the most part between the ages of 12 and 40, and many of them remain unaccounted for to date.

For Claudia Hernández, executive director of the Survivor Foundation, disappearances of women and girls are cause for concern because of the implications.

As indicated, it has been established as main causes that they are recruited by gangs or other criminal structures or are taken away for sexual or labor exploitation.

However, he added, are not the only causes and therefore it is necessary to reinforce the immediate searchto these women to stop the scourge and clarify the circumstances of each case.

Your complaint will help us locate missing women Report by calling 110 of the #PNC or 1572 from the Public Ministry. #NationalCivilPolice25yearsofProtectingAndServing pic.twitter.com/6ca3qtLeIg — Guatemalan PNC (@PNCdeGuatemala) July 4, 2022

Hernández pointed out that in the active alerts possible causes not specified disappearance and this complicates investigations to determine if they are associated with this type of criminal phenomenon.

Karla Campos, from the GAM, says that the “disappearances can be for many reasons. According to the analysis that we have carried out for a long time, we have detected that it is not only possible to speak of human trafficking or gang recruitment, but that there are also other phenomena such as legal or illegal migration to other countries.”

#Editorial: Names of women demanding justice The names of murdered or disappeared women have been happening in Guatemala for decades, in a daunting nightmare… Read more: https://t.co/OBIjWPmL2x pic.twitter.com/zn5W8VdE1w – Free Press (@prensa_libre) March 2, 2021

Cases are also known to arise by the violence that occurs in some areas and localities, for which women are forced to move to safer areas, where they run less risk.

“Trafficking is one of the main causes, without a doubt, and if we review the age at which they disappear, this theory is reinforced, but it is necessary to delve deeper to understand them better”, he asserted.