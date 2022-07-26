Gangs leave 471 dead, wounded and missing in Haiti in nine days

At least 471 people were killed, injured or missing in the context of gang violence in Cité Soleil, a commune in the capital of Haitibetween July 8 and 17, the UN said in a statement on Monday.

“Also serious incidents of sexual violence have been reported against women and girls, as well as children recruited by gangs,” adds the United Nations.

Some 3,000 inhabitants of this commune, the poorest in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, they had to flee their homesincluding “hundreds of unaccompanied children”.

Humanitarian agencies, which have started assisting the most vulnerable people, report that the security situation still very fragile.

The UN statement laments that “access to health care is limited or non-existentwith many health centers closed and medical personnel with limited access to the area, in addition to a lack of food and water.”

For more than two years, the gangs, who enjoy widespread impunity, have extended their domain beyond the slums of the Haitian capital and the number of kidnappings has increased.

In the statement, Ulrika Richardson, UN coordinator in Haiti, called for “all parties to end the deadly violence and remain committed to maintaining an open humanitarian corridor to Cité Soleil to allow unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance.” and emergency medical services to civilians in need.

Since the beginning of June, criminal gangs attack key institutions in Port-au-Princesuch as the Palace of Justice and the Port Authority, taking advantage of the shortage of personnel and equipment in the national police.

With his legitimacy challenged, Prime Minister Ariel Henry has not yet ruled on the outbreak of violence in early July in Cité Soleil.

Haiti is plunged into a political crisis after the last elections at the end of 2016. The situation has worsened for the assassination on July 7, 2021 of President Jovenel Moïse by an armed commando at his home.