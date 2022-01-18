“Gangster Squad”? Frantic rhythms, horny hero and drugged carrion – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





GANGSTER SQUAD

Iris 9pm. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. With Josh Brolin, Sean Penn Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. USA production 2013. Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

THE PLOT

1940s. Los Angeles. The gangster Cohen, a former boxer, has built a small empire for himself by trafficking in drugs and prostitution and is now determined to expand it throughout the West Coast. He has to be stopped and the assignment is given to a task force commanded by the tough policeman O’Mara. The fight is long and bloody, but in the end O’Mara (who takes the satisfaction of beating a former boxing champion) prevails.

WHY SEE IT

Because the rhythms are frenetic, Josh Brolin is a convincing horny hero and Emma Stone strongly recalls the charm of the divas of the 40s. Sean Penn then confirms his fame. Which is the worst actor in the world if he is to be a hero. But better (or among the best) if he touches the drugged carrion.