Garage fight between Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana

Both Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana are among the most recognized celebrities in the world today. Their participation in films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe allowed them to fill their pockets with dollars, which they decided to invest in luxurious car collections. At Tork, we decided to pit one spectacular car from each.

May 28, 2022 1:04 p.m.

Chris Hemsworth saw his career catapulted to fame thanks to his performances as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For playing the god of thunder in Avengers: Endgametook a bag of $15 million. With these high salaries, he took the opportunity to be the owner of an excellent collection of luxury cars.

Zoë Saldana earned the title of the highest-grossing actress in the world thanks to her roles as Neytiri in Avatar Y Gamora in Avengers: Endgame. These actions, added to others such as those of The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds either Livewhere he recorded vocals with Lin-Manuel Mirandaallowed him to amass a nice fortune, with which he decided to treat himself to having several cars in his garage.

In the Australian’s luxurious collection, the Audi r8. It has a motor 5.2-liter V10 under the chest Thanks to this engine, it generates 562 horsepower of power speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 329 km/h. The value of this German sports car is 197 thousand dollars.

Among the cars that the American has in her garage, we chose the Audi R8 Spyder to make him fight. This car has a value of 132 thousand dollars. your engine 4.2-liter V8 allows you to generate a power of 430 horsepowerin order to reach a 300km/h top speed. In addition, it is capable of accelerating 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

While both Audis are two magnificent piecesthe kind of Hemsworth takes this duel thanks to its powerful 10-cylinder V engine that allows it to be Faster than Saldana’s Spyder. In addition, there is an economic difference of 65 thousand dollars between these two cars, making the Australian’s vehicle the more valuable.