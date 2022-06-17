Garage fight between Zoe Saldana and Ryan Reynolds

Zoe Saldana and Ryan Reynolds are two of the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood. Both star in The Adam Project, a film directed by Shawn Levy. At Tork, we decided to pit two cars that these actors own. Find out below who wins the garage fight between Saldana and Reynolds.

Zoë Saldana, rose to fame playing Neytiri in Avatarof james cameron. With her great performances in this role, she was able to land the role of Gamorain the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whom he played on several occasions. Thanks to these two characters, she worked with Lin-Manuel Miranda in Liveand with Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project.

Reynolds precisely, also played a character based on the comics of Marvel on various occasions. We are talking about dead pool, the loud-mouthed mercenary. With this character, the Canadian gave himself greater liberties when involving humor in action movies, thus winning over fans.

Saldana, owns a luxurious Audi R8 Spyderwhose value reaches 132 thousand dollars. Under the hood, this sports car from the German company has an engine 4.2-liter V8capable of generating a power of 430 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it is that it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and also reach a 300km/h top speed.

who gives life to wade wilson instead, he drives a flashy Lamborghini Aventador Roadster of 500 thousand dollars. This Lamborghini owned by the actor has a powerful engine 6.5-liter V12 under the chest It allows the car to generate 740 horsepower of power Thus, it can reach top speed of 376 km/hand go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

When facing these two luxurious and fast machines, we see a clear difference in favor of the Canadian car. With a more powerful engine that allows it to go faster, and a high market price that crushes that of its opponent, Reynolds’ Lamborghini takes the duel against Saldana’s Audi.