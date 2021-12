Garage Italia, a Punto GT “Bauli” to celebrate Christmas

Garage Italia Customs has found a very special way to congratulate all his followers: through a graphic reconstruction, the atelier has created a Fiat Punto GT with alloy wheels derived from Lancia and a livery dedicated to the Bauli brand, in the classic pink color of the Veronese company that produces sweets. If space on board is not enough, for pandoro and panettone, there is also a Thule box on the roof for additional cargo, on a vehicle that promises to be rather quick in deliveries.

Virtual tour. The images depict yet another project in an extensive review by virtual cars that the Italian brand has been publishing for some time on its social channels, to advertise its business. For other models, such as the Fiat Panda and the Datsun 240Z, even real ones have been made online configurators. All this serves not only to showcase the creativity of the company, but above all to communicate the potential offered to partners and customers in the realization of tailor-made projects.