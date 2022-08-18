GarageBand offers new remix sessions with Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN

Apple has published a small press release around its GarageBand application. The American manufacturer indeed offers new Remix Sessions with Katy Perry and K-pop group SEVENTEEN, plus a backing session Today at Apple specific.

Katy Perry and Seventeen in GarageBand

The two news Remix Sessionsavailable as a free download in the GarageBand app for iOS and iPadOS, include a range of loops, sounds, and instruments that allow users to put their own spin on Katy Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii” and “Darl+ ing” from SEVENTEEN using the interface LiveLoopsof Remix FX with filters and repeaters, and more.

Using GarageBand’s Live Loops interface for remixing, anyone can quickly rearrange and add new elements to songs, all while keeping the tempo and key in sync – no music theory expertise required. Remix FX allows for even greater variety with filters, repeaters, and more to create the ultimate drop. Whether it’s switching from house to hip-hop or mixing multiple genres, GarageBand users can let their creativity run wild.

In addition, Apple is launching a Today at Apple coaching session titled “Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry” at Apple Stores worldwide today, where Retail Creative Pros will teach customers how to remix “Harleys in Hawaii.” ” using GarageBand. Customers can register for a session on the “Today at Apple” website.

