Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About Her Hilarious Encounter With Julia Roberts

Garcelle Beauvais recently caught up with Julia Roberts at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington, DC and it’s safe to say the Bravo star was surprised by how their conversation went. She told ET: “I just met Julia Roberts, she was like, ‘Oh my God, I need to find you a boyfriend. I’m interested in this,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can die now. I don’t even need the boyfriend. It seemed that both stars were beyond excited to finally meet each other at the event. In fact, when Roberts walked onto the red carpet at the event, she told the interviewer, “She [Beauvais] needs a boyfriend!” When the actress was asked if she had anyone in particular for her new friend, she replied, “No, but I’m going to be thinking about it all day.”

Dating hasn’t always been easy for Beauvais. In a 2020 People magazine blog, she discussed how dating as a single mom was the source of a lot of anxiety in her life. As a result, she took a break from trying to find a boyfriend and instead focused on being the best possible mother to her twins. However, she revealed what she was looking for when she was ready. Beauvais said, “I want to attract an emotionally healthy person, and now I know you have to be what you want to attract.” It’s safe to assume that Roberts is looking for Mr. Right from Beauvais.