Garcia: “Kamara is cold-blooded and is an ideal director, Roma must take him”

GARCIA ROMA KAMARA – The Rome aims to improve the squad to give some grafts to Josè Mourinho. One of the main goals for the midfield is Boubacar Kamara of the Marseille. The youngster made his first team debut in 2016 in League Cup thanks to a former Giallorossi coach like Rudi Garcia. The French coach spoke about him and the Giallorossi team in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. Here are some of his words:

Garcia, what memories do you have of Kamara?

Good, very good. He is a good boy and an important footballer, one of whom I have remained very fond of.

You made him debut in the first team, right?

Yes, it’s true, I launched it, him and Maxime Lopez, who is now at Sassuolo. They both came from the nursery. And with Kamara I also did a lot to get him his first professional contract, just as many great European clubs had set their sights on him.

Did you play defender or midfielder with you?

Bouba was born a defender, but I saw him better as a midfielder, because he has technical quality, he is good in the “long” game and he is also someone who has a good cold blood, he always knows how to think in the middle of the field and make the best decision. As a defender, on the other hand, it seems to me that he lacks a few centimeters and even a bit of speed to play two players, while other, with well-structured defenders from a physical point of view, can also do it.

Did it work with you in midfield?

In Marseille I was criticized for that choice. But afterwards they always made him play there.

Mourinho has set his sights on him for his Rome. Do you think it could be functional for the Giallorossi team?

Kamara is a great prospect player. He is good at countering opponents, because he is also strong in duels. He knows how to recover many balls and sees the game well, even as the first “relauncher”. In short, for me he is a perfect director.

Does it have defects?

He is one who can also be useful in the area in set pieces, despite the height, because he has the insertion times. He must improve in the relationship with the goals.

And how can it be that such a player, a Marseille fan among other things, expires his contract in just six months.

I think it is part of a very specific strategy. After all, as mentioned above, the previous contract was not at all easy to close. But I immediately believed in the boy, it was clear that he could become an important player.