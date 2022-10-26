García-Page’s daughter graduates in Medicine and celebrates it with a big family party

Raquel Garcia-Page Fernandezdaughter of Yolanda Fernandez and the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano Garcia-Pagehas just been the star of a big family party to celebrate her recent Medicine graduation, an important event for its environment that has been celebrated as it deserves. This is testified by text and photos that a proud Yolanda Fernández has posted on her account Facebookin which he publicly reports on the celebration that has taken place in his family on the occasion of his daughter’s graduation and the happiness that this fact has meant for everyone.

Although Raquel García-Page Fernández graduated from the Complutense University in May, until now there had not been a family party to celebrate it, a day that has been a very important day for her and it has made her very happy. Her and all her family. It was a day “extremely” emotional for all attendees and an unforgettable moment for the new family doctor, who will now have to choose a specialty and carry out the entire process that doctors go through once they finish their degree.

As we have been able to verify, Raquel’s preferences are inclined towards dealing directly with the patientin addition to being a great supporter of primary care physicians. Even so, it is not yet clear what specialty he will finally choose to continue his training process through the MIR. the whole family feels very proud of the brilliant career of the new doctor, who has completed his career and master’s degree with excellent grades. And here we leave testimony of it.

Raquel’s family graduation party. Photos: Yolanda Fernandez’s Facebook



Another moment of celebration



Follow the topics that interest you