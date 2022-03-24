García Plaza says goodbye to Mallorca and wishes the new coach luck, who could be Javier Aguirre

The now former coach found out about his dismissal from the media before the club notified him.

Luis Garcia Plaza He said goodbye this Wednesday from the Mallorca bench and the Iberian strategist wished his successor luck, who according to the Spanish press would be the Mexican Xavier Aguirre.

Garcia Plaza did not speak directly of ‘Basque’ Aguirrewho would be the first option of the Mallorca board to take the reins of the squad, but indicated that the new coach will find a strong group that has the ability to save himself from relegation.

“I saw myself with strength, I never lost my illusion. Every day I gave my best and I know that this dressing room is going to take it out. I wish that fortune smiles on whoever comes and from now on I offer all the help I can give. You will find a team more alive than ever and well trained to achieve permanence,” he explained.

In an emotional press conference held this Wednesday at the Son Moix stadium, Garcia Plaza he said goodbye accompanied by the Business CEO, Alfonso Diazthe Director of Football, Pablo Ortells, first team players, his coaching staff, friends and some thirty fans who waited for him at the exit to cheer and applaud him for all his work.

Luis García Plaza says goodbye to Mallorca at a press conference EFE

The Madrid coach was on the verge of crying on several occasions while confessing what he felt in those “very hard” moments, he said, in his goodbye to the entity.

After hearing the words of “wholehearted” thanks from Díaz and Ortells for their career on the bench and wishing them “the best in the future”, Garcia Plaza He was explaining, step by step, how his dismissal was managed.

“I found out (of the dismissal) in the afternoon through the media, the club had not told me anything. Everyone called me and they were very hard times due to the uncertainty, I have to admit it. I have been very happy here , I have worked very happily fulfilling the objectives that were set for us. I feel qualified to carry this forward but now I have to assess what we have done with promotion, the Copa del Rey. We are one point away, one draw away from permanence and I know that the players are going to achieve it,” he stressed.

“I don’t have to understand my termination, just accept it,” he replied. Garcia Plaza to the question of whether he had been surprised by his dismissal 28 days later and on the first occasion in which the team fell to the relegation zone.

Garcia Plaza He spent several minutes thanking “all the support” of the people who were with him and denied that after the last defeat against Espanyol there had been a “brawl” in the locker room: “That’s a lie,” he settled.

“Since Leganés I have never felt so identified with a club. I was happy here, I will stay with my family for a while. I have worked in four countries and I felt that this was my place. Now I am an unemployed coach, I have nothing but something will come out.”

Regarding the factors that influenced the club’s decision to terminate his contract that expired in June 2023, he admitted that the streak of six straight losses had influenced.

“In those games we made important mistakes, we haven’t been successful, although except against the Real Sociedad and Madrid until the first goal, we have not been inferior. But football is decided in the areas, there is no need to give it more thought. The important thing is that the team is in the fight (for permanence) and arrives alive to the last days, “he remarked.

Garcia Plaza He directed the vermilion team in 78 games in the Second, First and Copa del Rey, since he signed his three-year contract in August 2020, replacing Vincent Morenotechnician of Spanishthe last rival that the Madrilenian faced (Mallorca lost 1-0 linking the sixth consecutive defeat) before being fired.

The balance was 24 losses, 19 draws and 35 wins. The former Mallorcan coach will be remembered on the island for the 82 points that his team scored by winning a brilliant promotion to The league last season, a record in the club’s history.

And also for taking Mallorca to the quarterfinals of the last Copa del Rey for the first time in the last ten years (he eliminated the Vallecano Ray).

The project of Garcia Plaza in the highest category of Spanish football managed to avoid relegation positions for 28 days, but already in the second round the consecutive defeats against Betis, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Celta, Real Madrid and Espanyol They were a slab that accelerated his dismissal.

The Balearic entity made the decision to terminate the contract of the former Vermilion coach after the victory of Cadiz in front of Villarrealwhich put the Majorcan players in the bottom of the classification with nine games to go.

Garcia Plaza was the sixth coach hired by American shareholders led by robert sarveralso owner of the NBA Phoenix Sunssince they took ownership of the club in 2016.

Since then they have sat on the bench José Galvez, Fernando Galvez, Javier Olaizola, Sergi Barjuán and Vicente Moreno. The main candidate to become the seventh technician of the American property is Xavier Aguirre.