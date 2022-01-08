Garda, sailing coach Claudio Brighenti died: hit by a heart attack

Claudio Brighenti He died in Naples at the age of only 47 Claudio Brighenti, internationally renowned coach of young promises of the sail. expired in the arms of his brother Ivano, deputy mayor of the Municipality of Brenzone sul Garda and that tried to revive him in vain. The sudden heart attack was fatal to him, Wednesday evening during a preparatory meeting at the hotel in Naples, where he was with his little students of the Optimist team, who should have participated in the Campobasso Trophy.

Garda in shock for the loss The Garda in shock for the loss coach of one of the most popular sports north of the lake. And the whole world of sailing is also in mourning, since Brighenti was an appreciated and recognized figure throughout the country. In his career he has raised champions such as Ylenia Carcasole, Mara Trimelloni, Giulia Conti Olympic athlete and many other sailors who have become protagonists of international regattas. Brighenti was a coach in the sailing club of Toscolano Maderno, on the opposite Brescia side of the Garda, but he lived in Porto di Brenzone, on the Veronese side, and used the rubber dinghy to cross the lake and go to work.





The memory of friends This was remembered by the former councilor of Brenzone, Paolo Formaggioni, also councilor of the Malcesine cable car, where Mara Brighenti, Claudio’s sister also works. He was a very serious boy who loved sailing and young people. He has dedicated his life to training these children – he underlines – He leaves three children and his wife Cristina, his age. Claudio was the bearer of important values ​​in sailing, which everyone here in the Upper lake practices. He has trained entire generations of kids. He led a healthy life, did not smoke and did not drink, he had no disease and did not suffer from heart, that’s why we were all shocked by his sudden illness at such a young age.

The return of the body from Naples In these hours his brother Ivano, with his family, is transferring Claudio’s body from Naples, arriving in Bardolino at the Battistoli funeral home. For this reason he cannot be reached on the phone, but he sent a message to Formaggioni who supports him in pain having also lost a young brother a few years ago: a very serious and devastating loss for our family, his message – he explains – they are an important family in our country and they are very united, I can understand their desperation. The funeral will be held on Saturday 8 January, at 10.30, in the church of Castello di Brenzone.

Preparation for the funeral Mayor Davide Benedetti Friday morning, in the town hall, he organized the logistics of a funeral that he will have to manage in the middle of the pandemic: Expecting a huge influx of people, I have to prepare the necessary traffic and containment measures. Claudio has raised many sailors, a sport that includes a form of education for life, recognized by all for its dedication to young people, he concludes.