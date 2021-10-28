Gardaland, the new attraction of 2022 will be “Jumanji”

Gardaland, the most visited theme park in Italy, never ceases to amaze. A new and incredible attraction will be ready for 2022, “Jumanji The Adventure”Based on the famous Sony Pictures film saga and based on the children’s book of the same name written by Chris Van Allsburg.

The first stone of the very expensive project amounting to 20 million euros has just been laid. But it will be worth it. It will be used to bring back to Gardaland visitors who have been forced to stay away for a long time. Too.

Jumanji The Adventure, the new attraction

“Jumanji” will rise right in the heart of Gardaland and will be a “dark ride” that is an attraction in the dark, for adventurers of all ages, with an engaging and exciting story. Visitors will tackle the Jumanji jungle in a jeep-shaped vehicle and make their way through dangerous animals, obstacles of all kinds and a mighty stone giant, who will try in every way to stop them.

It will be a real race against time, with the aim of returning the sacred precious gem to the legendary temple and saving the world of Jumanji. A unique and exciting adventure, a real mission to save the kingdom of Jumanji from a curse and a world novelty for the next season of Gardaland.

Adventure weekend

It will be an excellent opportunity to spend an entire weekend in Gardaland, also staying in one of the hotels inside the park. Like the Adventure Hotel, with its one hundred fully themed rooms dedicated to the world of adventure, inside which there is also the Tutankhamon Restaurant – also accessible to outsiders by reservation – and the Blue Lagoon aquatic area, reserved for who is staying in the structure.

After Lego comes Sony

After Legoland Water Park, the highly anticipated attraction inaugurated last June, the first theme park dedicated to the famous Lego bricks (open only in summer, except for Miniland), we can’t wait to get on “Jumanji” . There is a lot of anticipation for this attraction, given the success of the films. After the first one in 1995, entitled “Jumanji”, starring the legendary Robin Williams, the adventure continued in the new productions “Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle” (2017) and “Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019), with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. The attraction was in fact created in collaboration with Sony Pictures.