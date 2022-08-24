Gardel Awards 2022: From Tini Stossel to Rusherking, the best looks on the red carpet

fashion and music joined once again in the delivery of the Gardel Awards 2022 where great artists met with their best looks.

Tini Stoesselan expert on red carpets if there is one, came with a total look in black: cloth maxi coat (which she abandoned at the time of being photographed) and a strapless velvet dress with an XXL cut, in the best style Angelina Jolie at the 2013 Oscars in his black Versace. As a complement, she wore very high metallic sandals and her classics long tulle gloves in tune with the dress. As a final detail, a strass choker, her hair with natural waves and a lot of gloss makeup that highlights her lips.

Nicki Nicole and Trueno in total white

They are one of the most fashionable couples of the moment and they wore combined with looks in total white. she took a cut-waist bodycon dress, thin straps and a big tail. The final touch was the long gloves. Thunder chose a oversized look with a diver and very wide pants that he combined with a cap and matching sneakers.

Nicky Nicole and Trueno with a total white look. (Photo: Movilpres)

Cazzu, by Justo Ocampo

One more time Cazzu was one of the most photographed on the red carpet (always advised by Jorge León) with her black and white corseted look signed by Just Ocampo, one of her favorites: white shirt, corset and mini. She accessorized it with platform shoes made by Ricky Sarkany especially for her and Rubí Rubí jewelry.

Cazzu, with a corset look in black and white. (Photos: Movilpress)

Rusherking with two looks: leather and jean vs. tuxedo

China Suarez’s boyfriend stepped on the red carpet with a casual look of baggy jeans, oversize black leather jacket and colored sneakers. To get on stage to sing with Alejandro Lerner, rushing he chose a midnight blue velvet tuxedo with black lapels, a white shirt and a black bow tie. Their platinum hair It was the perfect complement for his two fashion bets.

Rusherking x 2: in leather and jeans and with a midnight blue tuxedo. (Photos: Movilpress)

Emmanuel Horvilleur in full network

Fashion fanatic, former Illya Kuryaki and the Valderramas It did not go unnoticed by anyone with his bright red look: loose shirt and 70s-style pants. The complement was beige pointed shoes and wraparound glasses and colored lenses.

Total net for Emmanuel Horvilleur. (Photos: Movilpress)

Jey Mammon and Eleonora Pérez Caressi

The hosts of the 2022 edition of the Gardel Awards also paraded down the red carpet. Eleonora Perez Caressi dazzled with a black feathered mini dress while Jey Mammon wore a dark red suit with black shoes.

