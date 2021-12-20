World

Garden party in full lockdown. More trouble for Boris Johnson

Photo of James Reno James Reno35 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was photographed celebrating, consuming alcohol and food, along with his wife Carrie Symonds and 17 staff members in Downing Street Garden in May 2020, while restrictions were in place in the UK to contain Covid. 19. The photograph was published by the Guardian after the British government denied the celebrations last week. Notably, Johnson’s spokesman said Downing Street staff were just working in the garden. However, there is clear evidence in the photo of a violation of anti-contagion restrictions such as a lack of social distancing. At that time, the measures required the gathering of a maximum of two people outdoors with a distance of 2 meters, while in the workplace, meetings had to take place only if “strictly necessary”. Angela Rayner, deputy secretary of the Labor Party, described the photo as “a slap in the face of the British public”, adding: “The prime minister constantly shows us that he has no regard for the rules he puts in place for the rest of the population” .

The image of the ‘scandal’ did not portray a party in the Downing Street gardens – with dangerous gatherings – but a “business meeting”. So government spokesmen responded to the controversy. “Business meetings often take place in Downing Sreet’s garden during the summer months,” was the justification. Furthermore, it was recalled that “Downing Street is also the prime minister’s residence, as well as his workplace. The prime minister’s wife lives there and she also legitimately uses the garden ”.

The prime minister has already faced a series of charges for holding socialization events in Downing Street while anti-Covid restrictions were in place. Last week was described as the worst of its premiership, with a major rebellion by Conservative MPs over Covid regulations followed by a historic electoral defeat and the resignation of Brexit Minister David Frost.

