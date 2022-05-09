Gardeners work hard to recover grass from the Akron

John Manuel Figueroa

After coldplay concertthe Akron Stadium field it has not been able to recover, that is noticeable and that is why the gardening department is working hard to recover it, because in the game Chivas vs Pumasof the Repechage Clausura 2022its poor condition was evident, even causing some messes for the protagonists.

For this reason, at the end of the meeting between the red-and-whites and the felines, on the lawn of the home of the Guadalajara there was a special light treatment in some areas, such as in one of the goals.

It is an orange lighting that gives heat to the grass with a set of at least five lights, with which those in charge work.

the field of Akron It does not improve and that is why the extraordinary sessions aim to have it ready soon, because in the week there will be two commitments.

Women’s Chivas will play the Second leg of the Quarterfinals against Pumas and in the next few days manly herd will receive the first leg against Atlasin a new version of Classic Tapatio.

The poor state of the pitch has several compromises and has caused some injuries, in both branches.

The greatest damage to the green rectangle of the Sacred Flock Fort it is in the south head, where the stage of the British band was located.

