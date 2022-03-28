Garena Free Fire: Codes for today Friday March 25, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for Today Friday March 25, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everyone.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Friday March 25, 2022

These are the valid codes for today March 25, 2022 in Europe:

FFVZ7N0GD7QV

FF9BC39Q4MBT

FFPT133R9SCT

FFZMHM5JAA09

FF756TT3V3LL

FFA1C9Z1P8KT

FFM7HI8BN170

FFS7712B8DRV

FFYKZI9PW058

FFA1U0G5CHUB

FF1YY6UCWVOX

FFH4O3N7U0YO

FFNBU5W94GC9

FFEABQIX17KS

FFYZMEILAL59

These are the valid codes for today March 25, 2022 in Mexico:

FFY9Y82REYAN

FFB095AZLG69

FF806AA520I7

FFR5TI8SMZP1

FF0DECX0OI9H

FFV9ZW7APGQU

FFVQQWNZ5TNR

FFDPDAR3E743

FFJIDYV5OHL3

FF7N62ZPCV29

FFO9BT64DO51

FFARMSW2P9ID

FFZMA8BPZH5C

FFBEPBKY7KV1

FF8RONZ010XL

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a whole day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.