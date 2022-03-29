Garena Free Fire: Codes for today Monday March 28, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for Today Monday March 28, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everyone.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Monday March 28, 2022

These are the valid codes for today March 28, 2022 in Europe:

FFZQTALJDEWJ

FFCRUKKTW851

FFGXNSZAKUHA

FFHST1U89SWC

FF5WV0OM946X

FFRAK2Q75N42

FF9300GR4LXX

FFIJK105OXS1

FFAQVM3BJYLL

FFKI9P9B5QLE

FFTURNCZH0AY

FFT2M3UOOVHH

FFTH40NXGG1Z

FFDNUXU2VYR4

FFXJRNHZ1VU8

These are the valid codes for today March 28, 2022 in Mexico:

FFNRSWQX1XW2

FFNVK35QP1D0

FF763ACHRWL3

FFDPSXC78ZWC

FFRR754JT2HW

FFKMV0T38A9G

FFJ7ZM7LIDCC

FFQ6NWB96T9U

FFZEQ7G668BR

FFY7CN61KVEK

FFK96VX3ZMRP

FF52CON43TQ8

FFHNYC40U6A8

FFG6HQ7VVS4W

FF75J0E6ELSZ

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a whole day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.