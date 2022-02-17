Garena Free Fire: Codes for today Thursday February 17, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for Today Thursday February 17, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everybody.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Thursday February 17, 2022

These are the valid codes for today February 17, 2022 in Europe:

FF1OJZBY732R

F6NBL3Z3EXRT

F4BQ853QN8XD

FDIOJL96IETZ

FGE4S27PCZYR

ICSCPP33455U

FS3SF7S89RD4

FWGH8TV8VMGX

F5AB5UFCCH9U

F7UWXOXMJNZY

FSA8P43GK9V1

FX9K7ZKQH264

FZ3UMEP8W6FI

FSY4AVS8SZM5

FW51FMXO4N3B

These are the valid codes for today February 17, 2022 in Mexico:

FF5I5FRA2AEI

F8W7BZLBA52G

F14NBHBIC52Z

FD4V6279E53M

F6Y9AAMWBQEE

FFIOI59XDR7O

FVLSB7BFU3DO

FDEU4KVZRRWA

FC7L85VJMFCI

FNUZXXPAVMAW

F83V3HHGGOIB

FSQSKFHCOFJ1

F2TGJXMIOTMK

FGETEQFNIYTC

F2CXFWKKANSI

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a whole day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.