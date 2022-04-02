Garena Free Fire: Codes for today Thursday March 31, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fireyou have received daily new codes for Today Thursday March 31, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everyone.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Thursday March 31, 2022

These are the valid codes for today March 31, 2022 in Europe:

FF9GL8NCV9VZ

FF3678QD8S0T

FF9MDPZ7L56K

FFHJB6AWLHP0

FF82M8Y36PC3

FF1TLQXMW9DS

FFJ991LZTA3H

FF3HAKOZAZHI

FFR4V8EK1EI2

FF9I3ERD5M5I

FFT0E4IP46MK

FFP3SJYAD9OC

FFEC1YB8B6SS

FFZWP8GZLYQ7

FFU3JQAOSKZN

These are the valid codes for today March 31, 2022 in Mexico:

FFAMY3Q5ZU6W

FFMO4EYXAU7I

FF60WMBT08WY

FFGY85UY8RVL

FFA38AWXU6A3

FFHR4MK09Z8E

FF8AEPC53IJS

FFS5Y3JGNMC7

FFWH9R2CZ0T5

FF4T4VSU5ODX

FFKS1BK2W5PV

FFAB6030T4VL

FFVCLLRMX66H

FFO7I5GBCP66

FF4P21L78V0P

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for an entire day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.