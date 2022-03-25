Gareth Bale and the message that infuriates Real Madrid fans

dpa agency

Welsh / 03.24.2022 18:02:08





The captain of the Welsh football team, Gareth Balewas “very happy” with the double he got this Thursday to take his team to the final of the ‘playoff’ for the World Cup in Qatar and stated that the two goals are not a vindication because “he does not” need to “send messages to no one”.

“I don’t need to text anyone. It would be a waste of my time, they should feel ashamed. It’s disgusting,” he said. bale speaking to Sky Sports after the win over Austria (2-1) that gives them the ticket to the final.

“It was a sensational match. We knew how big the game was and we had to play accordingly, dig in and look at our experience on these dates,” Bale said. “It was a perfect setting. It was nice to see the free kick go in, get an early goal and give us momentum,” he added.

“I had a little cramp at the end of the matchbut I will always give everything for this country. We all will. We can enjoy tonight. It’s half a job done, but it’s still a very difficult game against Scotland or Ukraine. We will rest for that and we will be ready”, commented the player of the Real Madrid.

Asked about his first goal, a direct free kick from the edge of the box, Bale said it is “an amazing feeling” mark like this. “It had been a while since I had marked one. It was nice to see him come in and get us off to a good start. It will be nice to see it again because I haven’t seen it. I’m sure he’ll do well on TV.”

​