Gareth Bale attacks the Spanish press: They should be ashamed

Gareth Bale, Real Madrid footballer, assured that his celebrations, in the goals he scored against Austria, did not send any messagethat this would be a waste of his time and that the Spanish press should be ashamed of the criticism they have dedicated to him.

The Welsh footballer helped Wales with his two goals to beat Austria and reach the final of the qualifying playoff for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in which he will face Ukraine or Scotland.

“It was an incredible game. We had to work and take advantage of the fact that we have experience in these games. It was a great game and on a great stage,” the Welshman told SkySports.

Bale was also asked if with his celebrations he sent a message to the Spanish press who has criticized him for his performance at Real Madrid.

“No. I don’t need to send any messages. It would be a waste of my time. They should feel ashamed of themselves. it’s disgustingBale pointed out.

In addition, his partner Aaron Ramsey also defended him: “Here he enjoys, he enjoys playing for his country. We are delighted to have him with us.”

Bale, who had to be substituted in the final minutes, confirmed that he suffered cramps and that it is normal.

