Gareth Bale explodes against the press after the criticism received

After Gareth Bale will guide the Wales win over Austria and thus his selection managed to advance to the Playoff Finals classification for the Qatar World Cup 2022the Real Madrid player exploded in their social networks against the press due to the criticism to which it has been subjected.

Through your account Twitterthe 32-year-old footballer published a long message in which he referred to the information that different media Old Contender have published about it.

“The Daily Mail bring out this piece of libelous journalismderogatory and speculative BRAND. At a time when the people take their own lives due to the insensitivity and ruthlessness of the mediaI want to know, who is holding these journalists accountable and the media outlets that allow them to write articles like this?

“Fortunately I have developed a tough skin during my time in the spotlightbut that does not mean that articles like these do not cause personal and professional damage and disgust to those who receive these malicious stories, “the footballer published.

Likewise, the merengue, which was showcased on Thursday with a double in Cardiffreferred to the problems that athletes and people can face due to certain information published by the media.

“I have witnessed the effect that the media can have on the mental health and physics of people. the media wait superhuman performances of professional athletes, and they will be the first to celebrate with them when they do, but instead of pitying them when they break into pieces, they will encourage the anger and disappointment of their fans. The daily pressures on athletes are immense and it is crystal clear how negative media attention could easily send an already stressed athlete, or anyone in the public eye, into the limit“.

“So I want to use my platform to encourage change in the way people speak publicly and criticize, simply for the most part failing to meet the often unrealistic expectations that are projected upon them. We all know who the real parasite is!” he wrote.