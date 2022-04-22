Gareth Bale, in negotiations with an MLS club

ANDhe future of Gareth Bale for the coming months remains a mystery. The Welshman will not renew his contract with him real Madrid and will put an end to a glorious stage with the white team, which he arrived in 2013.

Now, the question arises as to where the winger could end up in what is likely to be his last experience as a professional. At the moment, the MLS has already knocked on his door.

In fact, affirms the journalist of the Washington Post Steven Goff that DC United would have started talks for the signing of the one named best player in the Premier League in the 2012-13 season.

“D.C. United He is in talks with Gareth Bale’s representatives about a possible move to MLS, they told me. (In fact, they talked months ago, but they didn’t go anywhere.) The parties exchange proposals, but it is not clear if it will be accelerated. DCU prepared to pay more than Wayne Rooney in 2018. Bale leaves Real Madrid,” the journalist commented on his official Twitter account.

As Goff explains, Rooney was already part of the ranks of the US capital team. The former England striker scored 25 goals in 52 matches, leaving a good memory.

Now the franchise Washington I would like to repeat the formula with Bale, who would be offered the last available slot as a franchise player. Although an agreement seems distant at the moment.

At Real Madrid he scored more than a hundred goals and won 4 Champions Leagues with the white team, scoring goals in two of the finals played, in Lisbon in 2014 and in Cardiff in 2017.