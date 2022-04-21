Gareth Bale would be in talks with Edison Flores’ DC United in the MLS

Before the imminent farewell between Gareth Bale and Real Madrid, various destinations are announced that the striker would take, among which is the club of Edison Flores, D.C. United. Will the signing take place?

From the United States, the journalist Steven Goff of The Washington Post assured that the militant Major League Soccer team communicated, once again, with the environment of the Welsh attacker to convey their interest in having him from June 2022.

According to the medium in question, the intention of the D.C. United is to reinforce the attack of their squad, for which they are willing to pay the price that is required, even more than Wayne Rooney in 2018.

“Talks have resumed after a long break. The team has been looking for a third striker to join (Edison) Flowers and Fountas,” he said on his Twitter account.

For his part, the former Tottenham player spends his last months in the real Madridafter a long relationship of eight years, however, did not finish convincing the fans.