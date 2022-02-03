Garfield and Chastain from Oscar

In 2000 Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato directed a documentary entitled Tammy Faye’s eyes, an accurate and fascinating report on the life and career of the Bakkers, two of the most ambiguous and controversial figures in American infotainment. More than 20 years later Michael Showalter directs the homonymous title to be released in Italian cinemas on February 3, 2022 (do not miss the films at the cinema in February 2022), and the cast is one of those exceptional: they are Andrew Garfield And Jessica Chastain to give life to Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, in a fascinating biopic that – especially for the two leading actors – already smells like an Academy Award.

The rise of the Bakkers

Tammy Faye’s eyes tells the rise and decline of the aforementioned spouses, perhaps the two most famous religious preachers in the history of entertainment. From the years of youth, spent studying and training in the sign of an iron Catholic education, to the path that led them to a successful circuit of spreading Christianity.

From village parishes to national success, for the ambitious couple, the transition was natural as Jim Bakker secured a contract with CBN. to bring the word of God to the homes of the United States on live television. Glory, for Jimm and his wife, the sparkling and ambitious Tammy Faye, who almost always lived in the shadow of a hungry for success husband, came along with luck and unbridled luxury. Showalter’s biopic tells the life of the couple between contradictions and religious beliefs, but also the controversies of a life of absolute splendor up to the legal events and sexual scandals that compromised their career. All, as the title suggests, through the pained and lost eyes of a Tammy Faye played by Jessica Chastain, who packs one of the most heartfelt and touching performances of her career. Beside her, a Garfield in a state of grace (we had already understood that Andrew Garfield is an Oscar-winning actor during the review of Tick Tick Boom) and even an inspired Vincent D’Onofrio, in an emotionally successful and compelling film about story plan.

A compelling biopic

In an Oscar-winning atmosphere characterized by excellent biopics (read our review of A Winning Family with Will Smith to believe it) and intense historical dramas (our review of Guillermo del Toro’s The Fair of Illusions is recent), Tammy Faye’s eyes he not only shines for his exciting acting rehearsals, but also for the directorial and narrative class of a biopic with a classic approach and an exuberant style.

A story told with a scholastic spirit, without great authorial flashes, but with a notable and engaging dramatic look, enriched by a tight editing that enhances the rhythm. A film that is unlikely to disappoint its audiencein short, but that thanks to an exquisitely “pop” cast and artistic direction will be able to thrill even the most casual spectators.