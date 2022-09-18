Garfield animated movie starring Chris Pratt delayed

Almost a year ago the news broke that Chris Pratt was going to become Garfield, the iconic tabbylasagna lover and opponent of Monday, created by Jim Davis. After the project of new animation movie garfield Mark Dindal was at the address, and sony pictures and Alcon Entertainment as producers.

Last year we knew very few details about this Chris Pratt’s new feature filmand the information that reaches us now is not very encouraging.

Garfield says goodbye to lasagna for a few months

Initially, the movie of garfield with Chris Pratt It was going to be released on February 16, 2024, but Sony has decided to change the release date of the feature film so that it does not coincide with another of its major releases that year.

Right on that weekend in 2024, Sony will release in theaters madam webthe new movie from the Universe of Marvel characters from Sony Pictures in which Dakota Johnson will take on the role of a mutant, paralyzed and blind old woman.

Chris Pratt says his voice as Super Mario will be “unlike anything you’ve ever heard before”

madam web was planned to hit theaters next year, but the delay in the release of Kraven the Hunter has forced the movement of the dates in the other productions of the company so that they do not overlap on the billboard.

As pointed out by Variety, the new release date for garfield will be two months later than its original date, being postponed until May 24, 2024.

Though garfield has been delayed, another great Chris Pratt project seems to be on the right track. While it is true that details about the movie of Super Mario which will also star Chris Pratt, in the last Nintendo Direct Miyamoto He ruled on the feature film stating that it would be released next spring.