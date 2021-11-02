Garfield: Chris Pratt will voice the protagonist of the new film

New vocal adventure for. After voicing, among others, the protagonist of The Lego Movie and that of Onward – beyond magic, the actor, recently seen in The war of tomorrow, was chosen to voice Garfield in the new animated film dedicated to the character, coming soon.

The new adventures of the lazy feline will see Mark Dindal (Chicken Little) for directing and David Reynolds (Oscar nominated for Finding Nemo) to the screenplay, thus reassembling the couple behind the Disney cult The follies of the emperor. The film, produced by Alcon Entertainment, will be distributed worldwide (excluding China) by Sony Pictures.

Created by Jim Davis, Garfield was born as a comic book character, debuting in 41 newspapers in 1978; today, the strip of the same name holds the record of syndacated comic most widespread in the world. On the big screen, he starred in two live action films: Garfield- The movie (2004) and its 2006 follow-up Garfield 2. In both cases, the voice was Bill Murray who later admitted in an interview that he accepted the part only because he believed that the screenwriter of the film, Joel Cohen, was one of the Coen Brothers.

Recall that Chris Pratt will voice Mario in the new animated film dedicated to the famous character created by Shigeru Miyamoto, arriving in theaters at Christmas 2022. A choice that, together with that of the other members of the vocal cast, sparked great irony and meme in network, linked in particular to their “non-Italian character”.

Source: THR