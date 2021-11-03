Garfield, Chris Pratt will voice the protagonist

The next will be a professionally intense season for Chris Pratt. To the numerous projects that will see the actor busy on the set, a new job will be added that will see him involved as a voice actor for an animated feature film. The American actor will be the voice of Garfield, in an animated feature film starring the cat most loved by audiences of all ages.

Pratt once again voice actor deepening



Chris Pratt is the highest paid actor on TV thanks to The Terminal List The cat Garfield, a character created by Jim Davis in the late seventies, one of the most published in the world in the field of comics and the protagonist of several feature films in the cinema, returns to the big screen with a new adventure. This time around, voicing the lazy, overweight, trouble-making tabby will be Hollywood star Chris Pratt, involved in the pre-production film as a voice actor. For Pratt this is not a new role: the American actor is himself already tried on several occasions in dubbing with results appreciated by the public.

The actor voiced Emmet Mattonowsky, the main character of The Lego Movie, 2014 film co-directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller whose vocal cast also included Will Arnett and Channing Tatum. Pratt recently lent his voice for the family film Onward – Beyond the magic, 2020 title produced by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.