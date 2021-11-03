Garfield, Chris Pratt will voice the protagonist
The next will be a professionally intense season for Chris Pratt. To the numerous projects that will see the actor busy on the set, a new job will be added that will see him involved as a voice actor for an animated feature film. The American actor will be the voice of Garfield, in an animated feature film starring the cat most loved by audiences of all ages.
The cat Garfield, a character created by Jim Davis in the late seventies, one of the most published in the world in the field of comics and the protagonist of several feature films in the cinema, returns to the big screen with a new adventure. This time around, voicing the lazy, overweight, trouble-making tabby will be Hollywood star Chris Pratt, involved in the pre-production film as a voice actor. For Pratt this is not a new role: the American actor is himself already tried on several occasions in dubbing with results appreciated by the public.
The actor voiced Emmet Mattonowsky, the main character of The Lego Movie, 2014 film co-directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller whose vocal cast also included Will Arnett and Channing Tatum. Pratt recently lent his voice for the family film Onward – Beyond the magic, 2020 title produced by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
His participation in the new animated film has already been announced Super Mario, where the actor will be the voice of the protagonist. Speaking of this latest foray into the world of dubbing, Pratt has openly expressed his enthusiasm for the possibility of giving voice to theiconic plumber of the videogame universe, literally a dream come true, said the actor.
Who’s hard at work on the next Garfield
The new Garfield project will be independent on the previous two films starring the orange cat, Garfield – The movie of 2004 and Garfield 2 of 2006. The new feature film is currently in the pre-production phase and it does not yet have a title but some details and the names of some figures involved in the production have already been disclosed. The new Garfield will be an animated film and will be directed by Mark Dindal, former director of de The follies of the emperor; at work on the script is writer David Reynolds, who boasts among his previous successes such as Finding Nemo. The title will be distributed by Sony Pictures, except for the Chinese market.