Gargantua, The Ninja Turtles and Transformers await you next Sunday | Films

Schedules and programming for September 11 on Channel 5

At Channel 5 we know that you love action and science fiction movies, so this Sunday cinema very special characters and creatures await you.

What is the schedule for 5 on Sunday?

We start at 12:30 pm with the transmission of ‘gargantua’ the very son of Godzilla with Emile Jirsh.

We continue the adventure at 14:15 pm and the premiere of ‘The ninja turtles’the classic that marked more than a generation with Megan Fox.

Later comes the sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Out of the Shadows at 16:30 pm, in which they will have to face Krang.

We continue with ‘Bumblebee’ at 6:45 p.m. with Hailee Stenfield, Gracie Dzienny, Dylan O’Brien and John Cena.

And we close the night with a flourish and the transmission of ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ at 21:00, in which Optimus Prime will not be able to intervene in the battle between the autobots and humanity.

So now you know, prepare your best snack because this Sunday we have an afternoon full of action and science fiction.

We will wait for you!