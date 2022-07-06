Garlic Spaghetti: Bella Hadid Shares Her Hot Hot Hot Pasta Recipe (And It’s So Wanting!)

Bella Hadid, fresh out of Fashion Week, is cooking for her fans again. His latest recipe shared on TikTok – pasta with garlic, pine nuts and Italian ham – has made us want to imitate him. We give you the instructions.

In the Hadid family, we love pasta. Gigi Hadid had already convinced us with his recipe for spicy vodka pasta. This time it’s his sister, Bella Hadid. Barely recovered of the last Fashion Weeksthe model settles in the kitchen and shares on TikTok her spaghetti recipe. A version that has a small effect in the mouth since it is very generous in garlic. We share with you the instructions for use of these superb pasta à la Bella Hadid. And if you decide to raise the level of “hot” one more notch, add a little Espelette pepper which you will also brown in your pan with the rest of the ingredients. We love it!

Bella Hadid’s spaghetti: the complete recipe

Ingredients

fresh basil

A dozen cloves of garlic

About twenty pine nuts

Italian ham such as Prosciutto or Pancetta

Spaghetti-style durum wheat pasta.

The preparation

Cook your pasta in a large volume of salt water, according to the time indicated on the package. Once al dente, drizzle them with olive oil so they don’t stick. Quickly passpan-fried pine nuts to brown them in olive oil. Book. Brown garlic cloves cut into fine pieces until they turn a nice golden color. Add two to three Espelette peppers that you will have crushed beforehand between your fingers. Add the pine nutsthen the basil, cut into large pieces, and finally the ham, cut into medium-sized cubes. Mix well so that the whole is impregnated olive oil and take colors. Add your spaghetti directly to the pan, season with salt and pepper, stir well, then sprinkle with fresh parmesan shavings.

That’s it, it’s ready. All you have to do is invite your friends to a pasta party!